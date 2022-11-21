The Kids Today

To clarify, I'm neither complaining about Sheeran's popularity nor complaining about my inability to comprehend it. It is how things go, you get older and many things mostly aimed at The Youngs start making less sense. Accepting this is important, and that people fail to accept this is a big reason why our very respectable journals of important thought have been stoking hatred of trans people and turning up the racism dial as high as they can for the past few years.
I grew up thinking midlife crises led to people buying sports cars and attempting to have ridiculous affairs, not stoking hatred and attempting to hasten the end of the world. Been eye opening!