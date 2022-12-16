“We are concerned about news reports that journalists who have covered recent developments involving Twitter and its owner, Elon Musk, have had their accounts on the platform suspended. If confirmed as retaliation for their work, this would be a serious violation of journalists’ right to report the news without fear of reprisal.”
A spokesman for the New York Times called the suspensions “questionable and unfortunate” in a statement Thursday night.
“Neither The Times nor Ryan have received any explanation about why this occurred,” said Charlie Stadtlander. “We hope that all of the journalists’ accounts are reinstated and that Twitter provides a satisfying explanation for this action.”
Friday, December 16, 2022
Mods! Mods!
Not that I think what Musk is doing is Good, but I admit I'm laughing at the kind of haughty pleading from journalists.
by Atrios at 11:30