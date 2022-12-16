U.S. automotive safety officials have opened a formal probe into the autonomous driving system used by General Motors' self-driving vehicle unit Cruise.These aren't really "incidents" so much as "baked into how they function." This is how they make them "safe!"
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it has received complaints about the self-driving vehicles – retrofitted Chevrolet Bolt EVs – engaging in "inappropriately hard braking" or becoming "immobilized while operating," according to a filing.
Officials said although the two types of incidents appear to be separate from one another, they each result in the Cruise vehicles becoming unexpected roadway obstacles.
Friday, December 16, 2022
What If They Work But They're Really Annoying
I think Sam was the first person who really made this crystal clear, that even if autonomous cars sorta "work" they'll be unpleasant and people won't really want to use them and they'll be annoying to passengers and other vehicles.
by Atrios at 10:30