We’re not used to seeing regulators and law enforcement move with this level of determination. For decades in America, over multiple presidents of both parties, we have witnessed a two-tiered justice system, where kids caught with dime bags of marijuana receive harsher punishment than those whose actions wipe out people’s life savings and nearly crash the economy. The rapid SBF arrest at least begins to reverse this lack of accountability for corporate crime, although the crimes in question were so comically obvious that it may be a one-time deal.
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
The Chickenshit Club
Not quite as chickenshit as usual.
by Atrios at 10:15