The Committee To Save The World

Like me, Bankman-Fried (“SBF” to aficionados) grew up in a college town surrounded by left-leaning intellectuals, including both of his parents. So did his business partner and Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, the child of MIT professors. Like me, they were both drawn to utilitarian philosophy at a young age. Like me, they seemed fascinated by what their privileged position on this planet would enable them to do to help others, and embraced the effective altruism movement as a result. And the choices they made because of this latter deliberation would prove disastrous.You are not special, and they. are. con. artists. and. you. were. conned.
There's nothing there, it's not even good bong hit philosophy! It's all nonsense!!!!!!!! This sort of vulgar utilitarianism is dumb for reasons people have pointed out for decades!!!!! Do some charity, in an effective way if possible!!! These are not new ideas!!! Nor is Carnegie's Gospel of Wealth!!! We should worry about nothing except the robot apocalypse in 4087 is new, perhaps, but that's really stupid!!!