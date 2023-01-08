The absence of legal and, especially, democratic accountability is, or should be, an existential problem for any police reform agenda. Without a strategy to curb or break the cartel power of police departments — meaning their ability to undermine, neuter and subvert all attempts to regulate and control their actions and personnel — there is no practical way to achieve meaningful and lasting reform, if that is your goal. Indeed, anything resembling a root-and-branch transformation of American policing will only ever occur after the public is able to exercise real control over the institution itself.Very good fancy degree holder, prime candidate for your local police department:
Which Sundance Movies Could Follow ‘CODA’ to the Oscars? Put a little differently, the only reforms that can take hold in the absence of direct democratic accountability — where the public itself can shape the rules that govern policing and police officers — are those that don’t actually alter the status quo of police culture and police institutions. There is a reason, after all, that most police departments issue body cameras to their officers without serious pushback; the footage is theirs to control, in the main, and withhold from the public, should they desire to do so.
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
8 Can't Wait
I've been told that if only police offers had fancy degree they would be Good, because people with fancy degrees are always good. Bouie:
by Atrios at 11:30