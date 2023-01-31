Police officers unleashed a barrage of commands that were confusing, conflicting and sometimes even impossible to obey, a Times analysis of footage from Tyre Nichols’s fatal traffic stop found. When Mr. Nichols could not comply — and even when he managed to — the officers responded with escalating force.A political reporter would have included statements from the president of a cop union, the president of Taser Inc., Lindsey Graham (why not? he'll give a quote for anything), and Steve Bannon.
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
That fucking newspaper can do good work when it sees journalism as "accurately conveying what is happening" instead of whatever the fuck it is the political desk does.
by Atrios at 13:30