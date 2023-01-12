Apocalypse Dreaming

It manifests itself in various forms in different personalities, but "if we burn down everything what rises from the ashes will be better" is a pretty common not so secret belief.
The rich tech weirdos are busy building their compounds, imagining their future as feudal lords. Elon's version is Mars, bitches, though I think he's actually given up on the dream. Think some others just imagine that personal greatness is their destiny, but the rules are all rigged against them. To Both Sides this, some on The Left imagine what comes after the revolution must be better.
Some of those chaos agents will be quite happy to burn everything down. Until the moment they succeed, anyway.