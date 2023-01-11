Chaos Agents

I don't think the Tea Party era nutters had all that much of an evil plan, but you could basically identify them with your laundry list of standard Republican evil. I'm not saying they had no interest in actually doing stuff, but they, too, mostly just enjoyed the attention. They were the main characters of reality.
But when the right people called them up and said "don't blow up the economy," they listened. I'm not sure the current crew will. They like showing off for the teevee, and the also like burning things down.