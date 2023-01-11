The Straw Donors

I wonder if this thread will be pulled
by the prosecutors or left aside.
When Justice Department prosecutors unsealed an indictment against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday morning, they revealed an array of serious charges against the crypto boy-king for billions of dollars in high-profile financial crimes, but the very last count opens a new mystery—an enigmatic straw donor scheme to violate federal campaign finance laws.
The likely names aren't mysterious. Patterns of unlikely donors maxing out to a set of candidates are easy to see.