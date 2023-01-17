Freedom Fighter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A failed Republican candidate who authorities said was angry over his defeat and made baseless claims the election last November was “rigged” against him was arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico’s largest city.
I'll give the guy (perhaps undeserved) the benefit of the doubt and say he wasn't actually trying to kill a 10-year-old girl, but the gun nuts seem strangely unaware of the dangers of stray bullets.
No one was injured in the shootings but in one case three bullets passed through the bedroom of a state senator’s 10-year-old daughter.
That's in a thread discussing (among other things) how Albuquerque has become a crime-ridden hellhole. I haven't been to Albuquerque in 35 years so I'm curious if there's *any* truth to this? Lots of "oh I used to go there but now it's too scary" from our Alpha-Americans.
I disagree. Everyone in the NM government who helped overthrow Trump are the active treasonists who must be placed in Guantanamo Bay Cuba for natural life. Once they are gone I can work on rebuilding Albuquerque.— Solomon Pena for NM (@SolomonPena2022) December 28, 2022