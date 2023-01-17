The New York State Democratic Party

That is what it is, but the House Minority Leader did not have to step into it, too.
The organized party is not "all elected Democrats" as we are seeing, but you can see where control has been.
Worst of all, not even being any good at winning elections because it doesn't matter all that much.
Politicians use churches to push themselves but this was so crass and blatant. Hochul barely even talked about MLK before switching to promoting Lasalle nomination and twisting MLK’s words to justify a moderate who literally thought racial bias in jury selection was totally fine pic.twitter.com/OVHM86c27D— Jeremy Kaplan (@BKSunset) January 16, 2023