Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The New York State Democratic Party

Not a local, so I don't have any particular insight, but it's clear that it's absolutely the worst of organized politics. A giant patronage operation for friends and family, full employment for failsons of the connected, a career club and contracting club for the special lads and lasses. All feeding off the necessary corrupt funding from rich interests to keep the whole thing going.

That is what it is, but the House Minority Leader did not have to step into it, too.

The organized party is not "all elected Democrats" as we are seeing, but you can see where control has been. Worst of all, not even being any good at winning elections because it doesn't matter all that much.
by Atrios at 10:15