Preening Self-Important Assholes Desperate To Be The Main Character

Frustration among White House reporters with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is reaching a boiling point.Sarah Sanders sure was fun! Lied at the lectern, and then told them different lies in private to make them feel special.
That is according to conversations I had on Wednesday with more than a half-dozen White House reporters who painted a picture of a White House press corps that has grown exasperated with Jean-Pierre and does not believe she is well equipped to handle their inquiries. The reporters, who asked not to be identified in order to speak freely, pointed to Jean-Pierre's insistence on sticking to talking points and an episode last week where a key assertion she made from the podium ultimately did not hold up.
And that's even before we get to Covid Kayleigh.
They want it to be an exciting event, but that's dumb. The press sec makes some announcements, they ask for some clarifications, she provides it if she can, everybody goes home early. BOOOORRIIIIING.