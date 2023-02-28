Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Can We Make The AI Do Racial Slurs

I was cooking something from an online recipe yesterday, and I read the comments (which are always hilarious). One of the comments was something like, "This recipe had way too much lemon in it, I will be searching for a more balanced recipe." And, you know, if that's your problem with the recipe, you don't need to find another recipe. You just need to use a bit less lemon zest. 

A chatbot with more racism isn't actually a difficult problem, once you have the chatbot of course.
Tesla chief Elon Musk has reportedly approached AI experts in recent weeks to form a team for building a chatbot like ChatGPT’s OpenAI.

The multibillionaire also criticized OpenAI for the safeguards the startup put in place preventing ChatGPT from producing offensive text, calling the chatbot an example of “training AI to be woke”.
These techbros are all stupid and insane, and they really believe if they don't have a non-woke chatbot, our future AI overlords will require us to not use the 'hard R' or something.

(I find the chatbot hype to almost as dumb as the NFT hype, but I can always be wrong with these things)
by Atrios at 11:30