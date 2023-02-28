A chatbot with more racism isn't actually a difficult problem, once you have the chatbot of course.
(I find the chatbot hype to almost as dumb as the NFT hype, but I can always be wrong with these things)
Tesla chief Elon Musk has reportedly approached AI experts in recent weeks to form a team for building a chatbot like ChatGPT’s OpenAI.These techbros are all stupid and insane, and they really believe if they don't have a non-woke chatbot, our future AI overlords will require us to not use the 'hard R' or something.
The multibillionaire also criticized OpenAI for the safeguards the startup put in place preventing ChatGPT from producing offensive text, calling the chatbot an example of “training AI to be woke”.
