Friday, February 17, 2023

Can't Respect You If You Don't Respect Yourselves

I'd have more respect for journalistic wagon circling and the high regard they have for themselves and their profession if they didn't include some of the worst institutions and people in their circle.
This latest filing shows the extent to which the network knew it was pushing false claims to its viewers in the aftermath of the 2020 election by suggesting that Dominion’s machines were involved in voter fraud. Totalling 192 pages, the lawyers for Dominion lay out a seemingly endless list of facts and evidence that show how — from producers to on-air personalities to executives to Rupert Murdoch himself — “literally dozens of people with editorial responsibility” at Fox acted with, in Dominion’s view, “actual malice.”
I've seen the contempt "they" have for lesser publications and left-leaning ones (Advocates! Activists!) while happily embracing a purely partisan propaganda outfit. Read this whole thread...
by Atrios at 11:30