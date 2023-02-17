Can't Teach Things Unless Everyone Agrees With Them

McWhorter gives the game away here. He thinks teaching is about indoctrination, because that is what it is to him. He thinks if an essay is assigned, the only purpose is to tell the students it is Correct, not as a foundation for a discussion or an exercise in critical reading for various pedagogical purposes. Conservatives who bang on about the humanities have no understanding of the humanities.
Either that or he's a fucking idiot.
One reason the New York Times sucks is it's filled with absolute idiots convinced they are geniuses.