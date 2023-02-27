Crazy Hippies Control Everything

Rich guys thinking their guys aren't the ones who basically control politics is the same as Tom Friedman imagining the political agenda of 2011 wasn't esentially his political agenda.
If our politics is fucked (and it is!), go yell at the Chamber and the Koch empire and every other rich ghoul or local muckity muck who has an outsized influence on policy.
Sure it's one Bernie Bro city commissioner who controls it all!!!
Powerful people - the rich ones and the ones with the biggest microphohes - pretending they're Akshually the powerless ones is a maddening feature of the present.