Who Do You Think Runs San Francisco?

Like take this line:
One city supervisor is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (whose nationwide membership would fail to fill the larger Big 10 stadiums).One of 11.
Whole thing is a rich guy whine with no solutions except complaining that voters have been tricked by what he calls "machine politics" and then expectsing you to not understand who funds and benefits from the machine. Oh and some other rich guy is mad about taxes.
The hippies and commies and radical weirdos are not in charge of any part of San Francisco. The tech bros are.
The man bought a knighthood. He's the partner of a company deep into crypto. Probably he'll be writing monthly for the NYT.
Maybe make him Co-Lord of San Francisco with Elon Musk.
Kara Swisher, who never met a rich techbro she wouldn't promote, loves it and can't wait for the solutions!
Brilliant piece, amazing stuff, I bet he's got so many brilliant solutions, can't wait until he shares them! Hello! Where'd he go!