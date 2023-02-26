Dangerous Truths

Related to this is that while most won't come right out and say it, elite opinion basically is that "race science"/bell curve stuff is "correct." What "correct" means is that there are "racial" differences in average intelligence, that basic socioeconomic outcome differences can be more than a little bit explained by that fact, and that "affirmative action" efforts are not addressing historical and current discrimination but are instead providing bonus points that violate the natural order of meritocracy.
And despite this being the elite consensus view, they all think they are brave truthtelling contrarians (even though most are too cowardly to go the full Dilbert Guy).