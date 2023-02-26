Going Backwards

The racist things that would've led to politicians being CANCELLED (general condemnation by elite media and similar, something they have the power to do when they choose, and distancing from their colleagues) 10 years ago - hardly a utopian time, either - mostly wouldn't today.
Railing about "cancel culture" was always just wanting the return of permission slips to be racist and horrible in other ways without any consequences.
Sure the Dilbert guy managed to cross the line, but shows just how far that line has moved.
Good job, everybody.