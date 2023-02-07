Tuesday, February 07, 2023

Every Day Something New And Stupid

I really don't know the solution to this problem, but part of the reason "we" talk about whatever conservatives want to talk about on any given day is that, most of the time, it's so supid that "we" can't resist pointing out how stupid it is.

Their latest obsession is that the chatbot won't say racial slurs even to save the world. It's maybe just a little bit too stupid for it to actually be a presidential debate question, though that's only because Chris Cillizza is unlikely to be one of the questioners.
by Atrios at 14:00