One regular criticism of journalism you find on this very fine blog is that elite journalists tend to stand united in defense around the absolute worst of their profession. It isn't entirely clear to me why this is. The factors that determine club membership in any such club are often a bit complicated.
I don't expect any modification of the way other journalists treat Fox, or the way, in their objective analysis, Democrats have no choice but to go beg them for good coverage on a daily basis.
There's Oliver Darcy, but I'm not confident his lead will be followed!