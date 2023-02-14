How My Apes Doing

Nothing in particular inspiring this post - except maybe the Spotify person - but it's just stunning how absolute madness manages to take over and not enough people of prominence say, "uh, wait, no."
NFTs weren't just some weird thing internet nerds were into, they had all THE BIG BRANDS joining in.
How does this kind of madness get so much money behind it. The stupidest fucking idea since Elon's Tesla tunnels!
A very good example of how if something has enough money behind it (or appears to) everybody in a position to say, "this is nuts," just... doesn't.
Apes all gone.