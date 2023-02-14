MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

I suppose being an extreme narcissist must make you generally miserable.
For many of us, Twitter’s “For You” is full of tweets and replies to tweets from Elon Musk. Not everyone is getting the Musk-first feed, but on Monday afternoon, more than a few people noticed something was different.
Several of us here at The Verge are seeing more Musk replies than usual, and I personally counted five at the very top of my feed, with many more sprinkled in between tweets from other users. The same is true for some accounts that don’t even follow Musk.