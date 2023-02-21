Just Blame Everything On Trump

O'Keefe had his peak success and prominence way back in the early Obama administration when every political reporter couldn't wait to jam on the TWEET and PUBLISH buttons without actually bothering look any deeper.
BREAKING: O'Keefe has been ousted by PV's board. He had risen to prominence during Trump era as Trump and his followers embraced his controversial tactics. Project Veritas is under federal investigation by SDNY for purchasing Ashley Biden's stolen diary.https://t.co/HCRHHbOiIF— Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) February 20, 2023
Sure, Trump era.
Political reporters, what are they for.