You Know What You Did Last 2009

The "ACORN sting" and the role of the New York Times in promoting it was a big thing! The public editor groveled in apology to conservatives for not covering the story enough!!!
Then later grudingly admitted liberals had a point about the videos being doctored, but, nonetheless, shutup hippies!!!
Two public editor pieces! It was a big thing!
Sure he wasn't really dressed as a ridculous pimp as the videos portrayed, but still he SAID he was a pimp so it's totally the same thing! QED!
The paper of record is the most unreliable narrator we have. Can't accurately cover the present or its own past.