Tuesday, February 21, 2023

You Know What You Did Last 2009

The "ACORN sting" and the role of the New York Times in promoting it was a big thing! The public editor groveled in apology to conservatives for not covering the story enough!!!

Then later grudingly admitted liberals had a point about the videos being doctored, but, nonetheless, shutup hippies!!!

Two public editor pieces! It was a big thing! Sure he wasn't really dressed as a ridculous pimp as the videos portrayed, but still he SAID he was a pimp so it's totally the same thing! QED!

The paper of record is the most unreliable narrator we have. Can't accurately cover the present or its own past.
by Atrios at 10:30