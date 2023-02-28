Now It's Time

"Any more."
It's time for all of us to have THE conversation about Fox.— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) February 28, 2023
There is a Republican political organization PRETENDING to be a news organization operating here in Washington and key states across the country.
The country, Dems, cannot look away any more. Things have to change. https://t.co/ElubeJPoTJ
Yah I get bitter about stuff like this because people are out there making millions for their brilliant advice, like "go on Fox News, run ads on Fox News," and part of having a reputation for being able to give valuable "brilliant advice" is assuring people that others who disagree with you are fucking idiots who should not be listened to.
My view on Fox has long been that if you're going to appear on Fox News it should be your first and last appearance, in that they'll never invite you back. Absolutely anything else only serves to legitimize them and deligitmize everyone who says, ah, uh, maybe you shouldn't do that.