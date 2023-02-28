Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Now It's Time

Simon was a semi-regular Fox guest for a time. Not all the time, but still. "Any more." 

Yah I get bitter about stuff like this because people are out there making millions for their brilliant advice, like "go on Fox News, run ads on Fox News," and part of having a reputation for being able to give valuable "brilliant advice" is assuring people that others who disagree with you are fucking idiots who should not be listened to.

My view on Fox has long been that if you're going to appear on Fox News it should be your first and last appearance, in that they'll never invite you back. Absolutely anything else only serves to legitimize them and deligitmize everyone who says, ah, uh, maybe you shouldn't do that.
by Atrios at 14:30