Tesla is recalling 362,758 vehicles equipped with the company's experimental driver-assistance software, which is marketed as Full Self-Driving Beta or FSD Beta, in the US, according to a recall notice out Thursday.Doubt the update will make it better!
The FSD Beta system may cause crashes by allowing the affected vehicles to: "act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution," according to the notice on the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Oh, Elon
The "recall" is an OTA software update which... well I'm curious what it will actually do.
by Atrios at 14:30