Thursday, February 16, 2023

Isn't Anyone Curious

Personally I can get a bit drawn to conspiracy theories not because of the answers, which are often bullshit, but because of the questions. Or more specifically, that others who should be asking the questions aren't. The questions can be bullshit, too, in that sometimes they have actually been asked and answered. But sometimes not!



Like there is a remarkable lack of curiosity about Epstein's client list! Not that going on cable TV and speculating about who might be a pedo would be productive, but doesn't really seem like anyone tried very hard to figure it out!

Not an Epsteinologist. Maybe I missed some stuff.

Still one of the great tweets!

"Everybody" "knows" things. That doesn't mean they really know, but...
