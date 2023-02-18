Only way to stop the robot apocalypse of 4084 is to do a bit of witness tampering.
A federal judge said Thursday that there may be “probable cause” to believe that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried engaged in attempted witness tampering and other activities that could land him in jail.
There “may very well be probable cause to believe that he has committed or attempted to commit a federal felony while on release, namely witness tampering or attempted witness tampering,” Judge Lewis Kaplan said at Bankman-Fried’s bail hearing in New York.