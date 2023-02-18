A big red flag on any issue is when the worst most heartless people in the world - the ones you know would run over somebody's else child to increase the chance of young Fabian getting into the right school - use concern for kids as an excuse for their various evil activities.
Similar to that movement when they pivoted from "Saddam is going to kill us all" to "we must bring peeance and freenace to the Iraqi people." Imagine being an adult and believing those warmongering ghouls who rarely met a Democracy they didn't want to topple were motivated by humanitarian concerns!
People who are obviously bad 364 days per year don't get to turnaround on day 365 and say, "what about the children???"