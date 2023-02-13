What Do You Get A Man Who Has Everything

I don't have a completely dim view of human nature, but it's fair to say that the ultra-rich are for various reasons not quite like the rest of us! Both in terms of the type of person who manages to become ultra-rich, and what being ultra-rich does to your brain after decades of it (lacking any material worries, the way it warps all of your relationships with other hu-mans).
The answer is: what they can't have.
Not being hyperbolic about the "wanting slaves" part in the post below.
Epstein's Pedo Island certainly didn't lack regular clientele, though for reasons we'll never know the full details!