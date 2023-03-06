Not all media battles are simply about having Democrats be treated better, of course, but we've had some revelations about Fox lately which should discourage Senator Warner from granting them legitimacy and there he is.
Two days after the Democratic Senate Majority Leader wrote a letter about Fox News’ role in aiding and abetting an attack on the Capitol of the United States, here’s where a member of his caucus was. 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/1sId9OqHhk— Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 6, 2023
Monday, March 06, 2023
Are You Guys Having Fun
One frustrating thing about fighting various media battles over the years is that the people you are, to some degree, fighting for, don't see the point of it at all.
by Atrios at 13:30