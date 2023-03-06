Monday, March 06, 2023

Are You Guys Having Fun

One frustrating thing about fighting various media battles over the years is that the people you are, to some degree, fighting for, don't see the point of it at all. Not all media battles are simply about having Democrats be treated better, of course, but we've had some revelations about Fox lately which should discourage Senator Warner from granting them legitimacy and there he is.
by Atrios at 13:30