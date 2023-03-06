It's your back that you been stabbin'

The extreme version of my basic confusion over the behavior of certain rich people is, basically, why doesn't Vladimir Putin want to live like Keaanu Reeves? Keeanu is rich and and famous, seems to have a nice life, isn't widely hated, and most importantly, doesn't have to worry about which person in his entourage is about to stab or poison him.
The prize of becoming the mafia boss seems to be spending the rest of your life worrying about who is going to take a hit out on you. That kind of thing.
Like there was a moment when old Vlad could've just took off with some portion of the giant wad of money he's looted over the year and just gone and lived the good life, not worrying about whether he would wake up the next morning. Not more than the rest of us anyway.