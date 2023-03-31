Elite Impunity

The most you could say is there are some questions about how the legal system is supposed to deal with potential abuses of presidential power (is impeachment the "only" way). I think this is dumb, also, but OK it's not an insane question.
"The president shot a child live on TV at a news conference" is not even in that ballpark, and certainly "the president shot a child before he was even president" isn't.
That Trump being elected president should give him a "CAN DO CRIMES NOW, ALSO PREVIOUS CRIMES DON'T MATTER EITHER" card is a completely absurd argument that *only* our illustrious political journalists take seriously, or even pretend to.