Friday, March 31, 2023

The Lede

I would like Baker to list all of the crimes past presidents did. "What other crimes are you referring to?" I'm not against the idea that our presidents have been on an uninterrupted crime spree but perhaps he could tell us what he's thinking of. Trump wasn't even president when the money was paid to Daniels. Baker is just asserting the supposed norm of a lifetime retroactive personal Purge card.

If the president shoots a child live on camera during the press conference, is "not prosecuting him" or "prosecuting him" the test of democracy? It shouldn't take an extreme example to make this obvious point.
by Atrios at 09:00