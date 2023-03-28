Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Free Money For Billionaires

Larry Summers is up to his thick neck with the Silicon Valley scammers, and I should've known that when he went on TV and said "oh, everything will be fine, AS LONG AS EVERYBODY [friends and business partners of Larry] GETS ALL THEIR MONEY BACK" that the fix was in. Shame on all the journalists who ran their PR-placed OH NO A SMALL BUSINESS IS WORRIED ABOUT MAKING PAYROLL stories. Those small businesses never had anything to worry about, and "we" only worry about such things when a billionaire might lose his 3rd yacht.
by Atrios at 09:00