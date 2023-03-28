Heads I Win, Tails The Government Bails Me Out, And I Also Win

15 years after the global financial crisis, we are still doing this. "Me" being the "me" that is a billionaire, not the actual me, of course.
That Larry Summers, who is responsible for more human misery in the United States than maybe any other prson alive, gets to keep being the top lobbyist for reach people with little pushback either from his media sycophants or the assholes in the Biden administration (they aren't all assholes, the ones who are) is maddening.
Gonna put on a tricorne hat and throw some tea into the harbor.