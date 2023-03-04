Saturday, March 04, 2023

I Promise I'll Move On Now

"Bayesian Priors" is this annoying way a certain type of pundit refers to "shit they believe without real evidence" - your BIASES, their INFORMED UNDERSTANDING - to make it sound like SCIENCE. But Jeet's point is that if your BAYESIAN PRIORS are such that you would believe there was merit to those claims about trans kids, their parents, and the people trying to provide them medical care, you do, indeed, think, "trans people are icky," and all kinds of other fucked up things.

BUT MY BELIEFS ARE SCIENCE!!! 
by Atrios at 11:30