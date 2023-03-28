SV guys still love to talk about all the INNOVATION they do but it's been years since I've seen hype around even "reinventing the bus for the 7th time" type products. The innovation has all been innovations in various kinds of financial fraud and some of that is starting to unwind a bit. Still most of them will keep their yachts because Larry Summers will make sure of it. What if fake money, but you get a cartoon ape???
The NFT "craze" - and the number of Very Serious People who pretended to think it was a real thing because you don't get to be a Very Serious Person by ever questioning what rich people are saying - was the stupidest thing since Colin Powell held up his vial of baby powder.