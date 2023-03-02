Tesla Inc. shares dropped more than 5% in the extended session Wednesday after the electric-vehicle maker teased a “next generation” electric-vehicle platform but stopped short of unveiling many details in a much-hyped event.When Elon can't even bring himself to promise something, it hasn't even reached the "draw a picture on a napkin and yell at an engineer to make it happen" stage.
At the end of a four-hour investor day presentation, Chief Executive Elon Musk sidestepped a question that sought details about the new vehicles’ performance and looks, the prototype timeline, and whether Tesla would start making them at an existing factory before moving production to its future Mexico factory, as it intends to do.
Thursday, March 02, 2023
Oh, Elon
A big Tesla "INVESTOR DAY" presentation which was 4 hours of arglebargle.
by Atrios at 11:30