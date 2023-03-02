Near Misses

For no particular reason remembering when, a few years ago, Philadelphia (including me!) was almost vaporized.
Philadelphia dodged several potential catastrophes during a dramatic June 21 refinery blast, which released about 5,239 pounds of a deadly chemical and launched pieces of shrapnel as large as a truck hurtling across the 1,300-acre refinery complex, according to federal findings released Wednesday.
Vaporized is perhaps a bit of an exaggeration, but a very narrow miss of releasing a massive hydroflouric acid cloud which would have been, as they kids say, bad.