Everybody who veers too far out of their lane of knowledge ends up sounding like a bit of a dumbass sometimes, at least if they're the type of person who is unable to talk about anything without shifting into the Authoritative Tone.
The early blogosphere had its sometimes hilarious flaws but, insane warbloggers aside, it did have a spirit of "oh this is interesting here is my dumbass opinion what do you think," before everybody online decided everyone is or should be a serious pundit.
Nothing wrong with being a bit of dumbass as long as the premise of your public persona isn't that you're proved fucking right about everything.