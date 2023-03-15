White Knighting The World's Worst Person

You know who else wrote a book on a subject?
I find the pile on about this clip kind of gross. She may be wrong, but she's not an idiot. She just froze up on TV. It happens. https://t.co/eArkaZoVRI— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 15, 2023
Amazing stuff.
Yeah, she wrote a book in the subject so I do think that she is capable of answering the question, whatever you think of her argument. Some people freeze up on camera.— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 15, 2023
Of course the book is just the usual mishmash of incoherent complaints. One's Jon obviously agrees with!