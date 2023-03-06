Billionaire Elon Musk is routinely followed around Twitter headquarters by two “bulky” bodyguards—even when he goes to the restroom, according to a Twitter engineer. The two bearded guards went viral back in January after they accompanied Musk at a securities fraud trial, and appear to have accompanied him to Twitter after his $44 billion purchase of the social media site. A Twitter engineer identified only as Sam told BBC News: “Wherever he goes in the office, there are at least two bodyguards—very bulky, tall, Hollywood movie bodyguards. Even when [he goes] to the restroom.” He said the constant use of bodyguards suggested that Musk, who has sacked a huge number of Twitter staff including coders, does not trust his remaining staff at Twitter HQ in San Francisco.Musk is a weirdo who can't comprehend that a level of affection less than adulation doesn't necessarily mean they're coming for him, but all the more reason to go chill somewhere.
Monday, March 06, 2023
When I wrote this post, I hadn't actually seen this yet, but, you know, just go piss off to Italy or whatever rather than spend your life fearing that twitter nerds are going to poison your Red Bull.
by Atrios at 16:10