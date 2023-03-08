This crisis in care caused by abortion bans is only going to get worse. Dr. John Werdel, an OBGYN and medical director for women’s services at Saint Luke's Health System, points out in the Idaho Capital Sun today that a recent survey shows that more than 45% of OBGYNs are considering or actively working on leaving the state. And in just the last six months, he writes, three out of just six maternal fetal medicine doctors in the state have decided to leave. And it doesn’t stop here:I don't event think people have opportunities to be heroes here. They're risking felony charges every time they do the basics of their jobs.
Wednesday, March 08, 2023
What Choice Do They Have
I wouldn't practice medicine of any kind in a state with punitive abortion laws, if I could choose otherwise.
by Atrios at 11:30