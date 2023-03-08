The "Imagine If" Game

Here’s Murdoch’s email to Kushner telling him that Biden has a good ad scheduled for an upcoming Fox broadcast (“1.0 pm this Sunday” suggests it’s an NFL game) and saying he will provide it. pic.twitter.com/hANf7YmPKr— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 8, 2023
I don't mean the reaction from conservative media, I mean the reaction from the more respectable mainstream outlets. The New York Times Defense Force would lose their shit over it, too. And I don't mean lose their shit over Hayes, specifically, but it would call into question ALL OF MSNBC.
That Republicans would boycott MSNBC (and NBC) would not be controversial at all.