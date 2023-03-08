Wednesday, March 08, 2023

The "Imagine If" Game

There is actually no conceivable mirror version, but one can imagine the reaction if a bunch of messages from Chris Hayes were released showing he was full of shit on air all of the time, or showing coordination with political actors. That's even without getting to the (imaginary) head of MSNBC handing off Trump ads to the Biden campaign before they were broadcast.

I don't mean the reaction from conservative media, I mean the reaction from the more respectable mainstream outlets. The New York Times Defense Force would lose their shit over it, too. And I don't mean lose their shit over Hayes, specifically, but it would call into question ALL OF MSNBC.

That Republicans would boycott MSNBC (and NBC) would not be controversial at all.
by Atrios at 10:30