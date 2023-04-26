SHANGHAI — Fully autonomous driving is “basically impossible” and the technology would be better applied to manufacturing, according to Chinese battery and electric car company BYDThey got all the way to "wow, that's really neato" but they'll never get to "that's genuinely useful" and certainly not "this is profitable."
Lots of issues, but the basic one is that the gap between "works well 99% of the time" and "works well 100% of the time" is the gap between "really annoying" and "useful" and there's no way to bridge that gap.
Congrats to all the very smart people (the world's easiest marks) for not seeing this 10 years ago.