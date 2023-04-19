But I Was Reliably Informed

The Florida Board of Education has voted to expand restrictions on classroom instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity.We all know what this means in practice. Gay people will be disappeared again.
"This amendment prohibits classroom instruction to students in pre-kindergarten through Grade 3 on sexual orientation or gender identity. For Grades 4 through 12, instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity is prohibited unless such instruction is either expressly required by state academic standards ... or is part of a reproductive health course or health lesson for which a student’s parent has the option to have his or her student not attend," according to the amendment.
People forget how fast things changed. How fast they can change, and not only for the better.