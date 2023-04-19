The Journalist Primary

Chris Christie ended his term in office (New Jersey Governor) with an approval rating below 15%. This is an amazing accomplishment! I don't even know how you can do that!
That hasn't stopped him getting top tier coverage from journalists ever since.
You can say that "getting journalists to pay attention to you" is just part of "doing politics good," but not everyone who is less popular than dog shit manages to do that and I doubt it's really because Chris Christie is super good at that part of politics!
Maybe some journalists, who love responding to good faith criticisms and questions, could discuss this further.